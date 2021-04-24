VIDEO: Virginia IHOP Woman Offers To Pay Black Soldiers Food And Then Calls Them “Shit Bags”



Archive image of an IHOP restaurant.

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

Officers of the Fort Belvoir military base in Virginia initiated an internal investigation regarding videos in TikTok in which a white woman harasses, threatens and insults black soldiers who ate in a IHOP restaurant.

Videos filmed on April 19 by one of the four soldiers at the scene, identified as Joe Jeffers, Jr., show the suspect approaching the military and addressing them as “bags of shit.”

“You are bags of shit,” exclaims the woman. “You are the thin blue line (the Police), you are BLM (Black Lives Matter), They are Antifa? ”Asks the female.

The aggressor continued the verbal offensive despite the group asking her to leave and leave them alone.

At one point, the stalker is forced to sit with the uniformed men.

“Ma’am, please go away,” one of the soldiers is heard repeating.

The images show the moment when a man in charge of the establishment also asks the stranger to leave the restaurant. But the woman ignores him.

“Is this your restaurant? Son of a bitch ”, the abuser replies. I’m going to throw you away. Do you want? Do you want? ”, The female yells at the manager.

“Oh? Throw me? Really?” Replies the man who came to the defense of the soldiers.

“You are creating a problem,” adds the chief of staff.

Fort Belvoir Base Starts Internal Investigation

Joe Richard, director of public affairs at Fort Belvoir, confirmed to The Hill on Thursday that the incident is being investigated internally..

“We are committed to fostering an environment of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in our force. A view of the video will show you that the soldiers maintained their composure and military demeanor during this shocking incident, ”Richard said.

The spokesperson added that officers have no specific information about the woman in the video or her motivations.

“She offered to pay for her food, which is not unusual when people meet military personnel, it is a gesture of appreciation for their service,” explained the director of public affairs. “She put $ 30 on the table,” added the spokesman for the military base.

However, the woman returns, for unknown reasons, and alleges that the men stole her money. “She becomes antagonistic, claims that the soldiers had taken her money and directs language with racist charges against the soldiers,” Richard explained.

In the videos, the moment when the woman leaves the space is not appreciated. But it is appreciated when the soldiers leave the premises.

IHOP chain responds to racist attack

For its part, the IHOP chain said, in a statement to the aforementioned media, that it will not tolerate racism from any customer.

“IHOP and its franchisees do not condone the statements made by the customer in this video and will not tolerate racism, bigotry or harassment of any kind. For more than 60 years, we have strived to create a warm and hospitable dining experience for all consumers, and this isolated incident does not reflect that ongoing commitment, ”the company reacted.