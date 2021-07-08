VIDEO: Vicente Fernández reappears after being hospitalized in an emergency and asked his fans to stop worrying

Given the concern that he unleashed about his state of health, Vicente Fernández reappeared on his social networks to specify that he is fine and to thank all the samples of affection that he received after his hospitalization, as well as to communicate the reason for the emergency admission.

“Dear friends, I want to tell all the public to stop worrying, it was a urinary infection and I am fine now”the singer explained.

And he ended by saying:

“Thanks to all the friends of the press who have treated me very well and God bless them”, was the brief statement that he published to show that you are out of danger, as had initially been speculated.

Although this does not mean that he has been discharged, since apparently his message was recorded from his hospital room.

‘El Charro de Huentitán’ had to be hospitalized in Guadalajara, Mexico, as he was supposedly weak. Some even speculated that he had been hospitalized because of Covid-19, but that was denied by his son Gerardo Fernández when he was questioned by the media.

“It’s all good, he just came for a checkup for a urinary tract infection. I don’t know when it’s going to come out, but it’s fine, ”he declared.

During the early morning hours of July 6, the 81-year-old interpreter reportedly developed a fever, body aches and an upset stomach that they had not been able to control, thus the Fernández family decided to take him to a private hospital to be treated.