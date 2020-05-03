This is a special video about Zandvoort’s return to F1

Along the way they have ‘met’ with Jeffrey Herlings

Max Verstappen, Alexander Albon and two Formula 1 Red Bulls prepared to shoot in the Netherlands. This is what should have happened today at Zandvoort, but it is actually the latest advertising video for the energy drink brand.

The GP of the Netherlands was scheduled on the calendar for this same weekend. It was Zandvoort’s return to Formula 1 after decades of absence, although the coronavirus crisis has upset all plans.

To ‘please’ the orange tide – Verstappen’s unflagging fans – the Austrian team has organized a curious road trip with two Red Bull RB7s – champion cars in 2011 – with Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon at the controls.

From the opening of the ‘containers’ to the Zandvoort circuit, going through all kinds of places and even finding another Red Bull driver on the way, the 2018 MXGP champion, Jeffrey Herlings, who has also contributed to the show.

“If we can’t compete, then I think it’s great to give our fans something. The idea for this content came from Red Bull and it’s great to show everyone a little bit of the Netherlands with this road trip,” said Max Verstappen.

“With all that is happening, there has recently been a limit on the amount of F1 content available, so I am very happy to be able to launch this now to give fans something to enjoy,” added Alexander Albon.

Once the Zandvoort circuit was reached, the Red Bull riders got on a RB8 to ‘inaugurate’ the track after the works.

The video was shot in January and was scheduled to be released this weekend to mark the return of the Grand Prix from home for Verstappen, but they have finally had to do so in a different situation. At least the fans have a few minutes to enjoy and quench their Formula 1 thirst.

