Video: Venezuelan player threw the glove at a ball to stop it

“Play Caribbean” is a very common phrase due to the particular way of playing that Latin American players have and the last to make a “Caribbean” was the Venezuelan first baseman. Jesus Aguilar. When he saw that he could not reach a hit, he appealed to throw the glove at him to see what would happen.

Austin Riley, of the Atlanta Braves, hit a ball that went softly to the sides of the first pad and Aguilar was charged towards second base. That 88mph slider John Curtiss threw turned into a ‘wiri wiri’.

Giving everything on the ground. ¯_ (ツ) _ / ¯ # Corte4 pic.twitter.com/BUqtMsegZ6 – Corte4 (@ corte4) April 14, 2021

The Venezuelan of the Miami Marlins calculated that if he was thrown he would not arrive and he had no other idea than to literally throw the glove to see if he could stop it and get the out. To his bad fortune the ball passed right by the side of the mascot.

In the end Riley could not move from first base and the Marlins won comfortably 14 – 8. However, the memory of the unusual play will remain, to try to stop a hit, used by the infielder Aguilar.