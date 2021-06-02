Video: Venezuelan pitcher was expelled after cheating against Colombia in the Baseball Pre-Olympic



Venezuela beat Colombia and advanced to the second phase of the Pre-Olympic.

Photo: Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images

This Tuesday, in the second day of the Baseball Pre-Olympic, a unsportsmanlike situation it happened in the match between Venezuela and Colombia. Adrian Almeida, Venezuelan pitcher, was expelled from the game after umpires found a prohibited substance in his glove, which in this case was pine tar.

The Colombia manager noticed something strange after the strikeout Almeida hit the first batter he faced in the top of the ninth inning. The principals met and decided to examine the red closer’s glove, which he was expelled as soon as the umpires detected the “catch” on his glove.

The future of Adrián Almeida is in the air, as the umpires are still expected to present the pertinent report to the tournament’s technical direction, which must make a decision on the matter. The Venezuelan pitcher could be suspended for some games.

Venezuela won the match 3-2, leaving their rival on the ground and qualifying for the next round.