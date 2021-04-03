Video: Venezuelan Andrus overcame his shame and made a fair play

On Friday night José Altuve went viral on social networks by scoring a run from third base due to the passivity with which he Elvis andrus he caught a flyover on the diamond in the game between the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics.

The shame that Andrus suffered, thanks also to the “Caribbean play” of his Venezuelan countryman, made him jump onto the pitch this Saturday with other spirits. Willing to take a personal revenge against the same team: Houston Astros.

If José Altuve always played hard and Caribbean ball. Well, this is a taste of what he brings in 2021. Horse, Horse 🐎pic.twitter.com / C0bJEoMah0 – Raúl Zambrano Cabello (@ RaulZambrano7) April 3, 2021

Martín “Machete” Maldonado hit a hard hit to the short saves in the fourth inning and found Andrus more than active. The Venezuelan, who came to the Oakland Athletics this year, set out to show the speed of his hands.

He attacked the hit to his right side, caught after a short bound, and threw perfect to first base to portray Maldonado at first base.