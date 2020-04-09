VIDEO Vadhir Derbez, everything ended badly with his girlfriend in Tik Tok | Instagram

A video shows the small disaster that was a challenge that the actor tried to do Vadhir Derbez Along with his new conquest, he almost broke his nose.

The young actor and son of the comedian Eugenio Derbez shared in his account Tik Tok a challenge that almost cost his girlfriend a hospital trip.

He actor Like many media stars, he has not been able to avoid joining the trend of uploading videos on the popular fashion platform, and increasingly shares videos on Tik Tok.

The histrionic appears accompanied by what they point out is his new conquest, Diana Larume With whom they point out, he has an affair, however, things did not go as expected and everything ended very badly.

The couple apparently tried to do a #Abs ChallengeHowever, this almost broke his nose, but he did not escape hitting the mouth with the actor’s knee.

The couple had nothing left but to share the video that despite everything was funny even if it was a whole disaster.

In the clip, which was posted on the actor’s account, Vadhir He appears taking her hair while she goes straight and facing the floor, however, seeing himself so close to the floor, he bent his knees so as not to step on it and hit your face.

This did not prevent having a small accident as he collided with the actor’s knee after doing the challenge, causing him visible pain.

All in all, the good thing was that the alleged couple humorously took the disaster of their Tik Tok and they never stopped laughing.

Total failure, hahaha like to rub his nose hahaha, or to forgive me, Vadhir wrote in the video.

It is worth mentioning that for some time it has been suspected that there is a relationship between actors since they both shared credits in the movie Twenty-one, divorced and fantastic.

