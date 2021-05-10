Video: Uriel Antuna’s goal in Pachuca vs Chivas

Los Tuzos del Pachuca and Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara are playing the last match of the repechage phase at the Hidalgo Stadium, to define the last guest to the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla.

Pachuca qualified for this phase in eighth place by adding 23 points by achieving a total of six victories, five draws and six defeats.

For their part, the Chivas also managed to close the tournament in good form thanks to Víctor Manuel Vucetich, adding the same 23 units after only losing one game of the last six.

However, despite this, the Chivas took the lead on the scoreboard with a great goal from Uriel Antuna who at minute 10 inside the area crossed his shot in front of the goalkeeper and put the 0-1 on the scoreboard after a great pass by Alexis Vega.

