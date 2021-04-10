Video: Unusual, Sergio Ramos applauds as Casemiro is expelled in El Clásico

He was far but not absent, an injury left Sergio Ramos without the possibility of playing El Clásico of Spanish football against FC Barcelona, a key duel in the fight for the leadership of the Spanish La Liga. And while Gil Manzano expelled Casemiro the cameras focused on the rostrum.

There was the captain, with a black sweater and white letters on his chest that formed two words: same passion, a phrase that went viral during the week due to misogynistic messages to Mass.

The @realmadrid is left with 10 players, expelled @Casemiro pic.twitter.com/BgxnnaSCje – beIN SPORTS Spanish (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 10, 2021

With the game about to end, on time, Gil Manzano decided to get Casemiro’s second yellow card for a strong foul near the large area. This meant the expulsion of the Brazilian and a dangerous free kick for Messi.

While Zidane’s ‘5’ midfielder went to the showers, the cameras focused on Ramos, who was applauding in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium tribune. You probably did it to acknowledge the work done by your teammate.

Red to Casemiro, Sergio Ramos applauds 😅 # ElClásico # beINCLÁSICO pic.twitter.com/5Fqj74fPIO – beIN SPORTS Spanish (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 10, 2021

They will now play at Anfield Road next Wednesday for the quarterfinal leg of the Champions League. Ramos will not be there and Casemiro will.