Video: Unai Simón’s own goal in Croatia vs Spain of the round of 16 at Euro 2021

The Croatian National Team and its counterpart from Spain, opened the actions this Monday of the round of 16 in the Euro 2021, in a closed duel between the two teams for what they have done in recent years.

The first goal of the match came from the side of the Croatian team, with goalkeeper Unai Simón’s own goal, who barely 20 minutes into the run, made a big mistake and put the rivals 1-0 ahead.

. Club goalkeeper was confident when trying to receive a ball in his area, which he tried to stop with his right leg and ended up scoring his own goal at the Perken stadium.

Unai Simón’s incredible mistake

Croatia wins 1-0 Spain who dominated and had the goal when they fell …

Let’s see how those of Luis Enrique react pic.twitter.com/w0UAbn5fR2 – Juan Pablo Sorin (@ jpsorin6) June 28, 2021

Spain comes out as a betting favorite after finishing first in their group, but the Croats have been showing their power in recent years, such as when they entered the final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

