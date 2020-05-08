VIDEO: UFO in supermoon is caught in Cancun, Quito and Vicuña

A citizen of Cancun, came out see the last Super moon of the year, which would be seen the night of May 7 and the morning of day eight, however what was found was something that was not imagined, fortunately he was able to capture the appearance of this UFO with his cell phone camera, the images recorded in Cancun, Quito and Vicuña, they are shocking and can cause susceptibility in some people.

During the last minutes of May 7, a citizen captured the exact moment in which an unidentified flying object crossed the skies, however because today would be the last Supermoon of the year, many people left their homes or they leaned out the window to appreciate it, and some were lucky enough to capture them with a photograph.

In the city of Quito, a citizen ventured to photograph the May supermoon, which is known as the flowers, because it is located in the middle of spring in the northern hemisphere, that is why I assemble his tripod towards the Cotopaxi mountain at 18:43 local time, it was then that he saw the dark cigar-shaped object and managed to make two shots.

“I was looking at the sky, in another direction, I had my camera on the tripod focusing on the volcano, when I was going to take the photo I saw that this object passed quickly, it was clearly visible because it was dark and big in the shape of a cigar. I shot twice and there are the photos ”, commented Esteban Cruz.

El Vicuña, Chile the events were recorded through a video that has surprised both locals and strangers since one is not recorded, but several objects flying northward, this could be captured because José Felipe Pérez went out to look at the supermoon.

“I got up to see the supermoon and saw many UFOs heading north from Vicuña, Chile, if they are not UFOs, what are they? This was at 5:50 am, ”said a witness.

