Julija Stoliarenko was conducting his pre-fight weigh-in against Julia Avila, when she began to lose consciousness until she passed out. They quickly came to his aid. The fight has been called off after this incident and the old debate over the weight cut is back on the table.

Many voices ask to put an end to the attempt of male and female wrestlers to reach the weigh-in in these fair conditions and to adopt measures to avoid fainting spells that recur on a recurring basis.