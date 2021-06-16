Video: two goals by Mbappé and Benzema that were annulled for offside showed the power of France



Mbappé and Benzema are forming a lethal duo.

Photo: Franck Fife / . / .

The duo between Mbappé and Benzema make the attack front of the France team the best of all Euro 2020. In their debut against Germany they showed it with two goals … which ended up being annulled for offside. Still, the Gauls won 0-1, and they rub their hands with the connection between two world cracks.

An own goal by Mats Hummels made it 0-1 that ended up being definitive. France gave up possession and Germany relentlessly searched for the tying goal. Therefore, the Gauls endangered their rival from the counterattack.

First, the jewel in the crown. Mbappé received on the left wing and was removed one of the best goals of his career. He faced his defender, made a couple of almost indecipherable feints and finished the work of art with a right hand that hit the post before entering.

It was canceled because Griezmann intervened in the play positionally while he was offside and Mbappé received the ball.

The second goal was an almost perfect counterattack. Griezmann came out of the pressure with a high pass that Pogba received, who because he was late in filtering the ball for Mbappé, took it offside.

However, the goal is to highlight. Mbappé, in speed, has no rival. Before the hand in hand, he preferred to give it to Benzema, who closed the “clamp” and only needed to push it to put the ephemeral 0-2.

The Mbappé-Benzema duo looks immovable. France has been seen with a lucidity when attacking that is scary. They struck the first blow against Germany, at the Allianz Arena. And they are not fully tuned yet. They have the face of the European Championship to remove the thorn of 2016. This moment could be unique.