VIDEO: Two endangered whales hug each other in the middle of the United States



Right whales could become extinct in a few years.

It is the first time that scientists have managed to capture on video a behavior as fraternal as the one that these had two right whales: the huge mammals, which are in danger of extinction, embraced in the middle of the United States while they swam belly to belly.

Michael moore, a right whale expert at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts, his colleague Amy knowlton and the photographer Brian skerry, embarked on an expedition in a small boat in Cape Cod Bay, on the Atlantic coast of the United States, on February 28.

During the navigation, they sighted two male southern right whales swimming together in the ocean. But the attitude of the specimens caught the attention of the experts, because they swam together, each with one fin over the other, making contact with their bellies, as in an aquatic embrace.

While experts hadn’t witnessed a scene like that before, they agreed that the whales were showing affection and perhaps preparing to mate. With the help of drones, the scientists managed to capture the tender moment and published it on the institution’s Instagram account.

“One of the reasons it was so overwhelming for me was because there has been a lot of bad news for right whales in the last 20 yearsMoore told National Geographic. “I have done many autopsies, dissecting them on the beach,” he said.

With these expeditions, experts seek create empathy and awareness in the human population about the situation of these animals that could be completely extinct within a few years. According to NatGeo there are already less than 400 right whales in the North Atlantic and it is one of the most threatened species on the planet.

Commercial hunting and other factors generated by human activity such as global warming, have caused the Dozens of impressive specimens of this species are stranded off the coast after being hit by boats or entangled in fishing nets.

Experts know that whales establish social ties with the same species, even play. Some point out that even whales can experience joy, pain and they have elements similar to culture and personality.

A southern right whale can weigh more than 23 tons and be more than 14 meters long. Their gestation period lasts a full year. For the species to survive, it is necessary for about 30 offspring to be born each year, but in the last four years only 22 have been counted.

