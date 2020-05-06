In a video shared by the Donald Trump campaign, the president appears as Master Yoda and decapitates soldiers with the CNN and MSNBC logos

The campaign of the President of the United States, Donald trump, published on Monday a video with a montage of ‘Star Wars’, where the president’s face is seen on the body of the Yoda teacher beheading two assault guards explorers with the names of the strings CNN and MSNBC in their helmets.

May The 4th Be With You! pic.twitter.com/TdFY5ojlgN – Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 4, 2020

The 26-second video uses a scene from the movie “Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith.”

The montage begins with the virtual Democratic candidate for the Presidency of the United States, Joe Biden, like Emperor Palpatine, giving instructions to a scout assault guard, with the CNN logo.

“The time has come, run the order 66“Which is to kill the Jedi, says Palpatine / Biden.

In the following scene, two stormtroopers – representing CNN and MSNBC – appear addressing Master Yoda with the face of Trump, who turns quickly and beheads them.

At the end of the video, Yoda / Trump is seen with a big smile.

The montage was published on Twitter by the electoral team of the US president, who is running for reelection in the elections on November 3.

The video is accompanied by the message “May the 4th be with you“(May 4 be with you), referring to the mythical phrase from Star Wars”May the force be with you” (May the Force be with you).

Precisely this Monday is International ‘Star Wars’ Day and Sunday was International Press Freedom Day.

The CNN television network and other American media are regular targets of attacks from the president, which is often referred to as “fake news”.

The Trump campaign publishes this video in the midst of a serious health and economic crisis, and when the country leads the number of infections and deaths by coronavirus in the world, with 1,170,141 cases and 68,646 deaths.

During this crisis, the president has not stopped criticizing the media coverage and has portrayed himself as a victim of “fake news“

With information from EFE