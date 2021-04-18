VIDEO: Trump fanatic supremacists destroy Daunte Wright memorial



Supremacists in protest.

Photo: Video Capture Chad Loder / Courtesy

The memorial to Daunte wright on The Angels was destroyed by the right-wingers and supremacists Lucas Reese Isturiz, Angie Chang, Kennedy Lindsey Y Tracey (whose last name is unknown), they denounced on social networks.

Videos of the former president’s fans circulate on social networks Donal Trump when they destroy the memorial, blowing out the candles and smashing the photographs in honor of Daunte wright who died at the hands of the police.

Tonight’s Daunte Wright memorial in Los Angeles was destroyed by right-wingers Lucas Reese Isturiz, Angie Chang, Kennedy Lindsey, and Tracey (last name unknown). They knocked over the candles and ripped down the photographs of #DaunteWright. Thread: pic.twitter.com/evFSVxI0n1 – Chad Loder (@chadloder) April 16, 2021

In another video you see Luke Reese Isturiz stating that if the police were not present, he and other Trump supporters would show up with guns and kill the protesters.

According to the accusations against the subject, this type of behavior is nothing new for Luke. Usually spends his time fooling Proud Boys and others supremacists whites, harassing shoppers who wear face masks in stores, or yelling racist slurs at pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills.

This kind of behavior is nothing new for Lucas. He typically spends his time sucking up to Proud Boys and other white supremacists, harassing shoppers who wear masks at stores— or screaming racist vitriol at pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills. pic.twitter.com/ycNMRNkpQB – Vishal P Singh (@VPS_Reports) April 17, 2021

To say from social media reports, Lucas Reese Isturiz has a history of violence against women. And they put as an example that his ex-partner requested a restraining order against him. He was part of the anti-vaccine protest that closed the Dodger Stadium vaccination site earlier this year.

In case of Daunte Wrigh

Daunte Wright, who was shot by the agent Kimberly Potter in the middle of a traffic stop at Brooklyn Center, he had a criminal case opened for an alleged armed robbery attempt.

Wright, 20, and another young man were charged with attempted first-degree robbery in December 2019 for allegedly attempting to steal $ 820 from a woman at gunpoint.

The case was pending when Potter fatally shot the boy while allegedly mistaking his pistol taser with the fire in the middle of a traffic control. Images of the body cameras evidenced the moment in which the agent expresses: “Shit, I just shot him”, while the car driven by Wright drives away before crashing.

Meanwhile, it’s Wednesday Officer Potter was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with Wright’s death.

Potter, who had been working for the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, and its chief of police, Tim Gannon, resigned from the body of law and order on Tuesday, following the death of Wright, which was reported close to from downtown Minneapolis, where George Floyd he was assassinated last year.

