Here comes a real trick marathon from Animal Crossing: New Horizons! With more than a week since it went on sale, we do not stop discovering new things that we would like to share with you, in order to make your island life more bearable. Although Tom Nook insists that we stop publishing this type of aidWe will shortly update our guide to this video game, with a good collection of tips and tricks that we are sure you will like.

Today’s video focuses only on some of them, being not only a compilation of some of the best tricks of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but also tips and curiosities at full speed, so as not to be too entertaining. Well, the video lasts just over 10 minutes! And what do we deal with in it? Well, since how to guarantee any mini island, that is to say, that overflows with tarantulas, even the way you get paid more for these lucrative bugs, the way to get shooting stars, or how to get a better price for turnips a day, where to find the onion cricket… We also have classics, tricks from Animal Crossing: New Horizons special for newcomers to the series, but also surely something you will not know, even if you have played all video games! Among the curiosities, we tell you how to create designs in a simple way by modifying the default color palettes and resorting to your pixel art skills, with incredible results. By the way, would you like get the gold tools in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? At the end of the video we give you clues on how to get hold of them.

The tricks of Animal Crossing: New Horizons that this video does not tell you

Just a couple of questions that we have not addressed in the video, because thanks to the experience of those who have already seen it, we have been able to complete this article. The first, the traps, although we have not found any in our more than 300 hours of play (if we combine the hours Nica and I have thrown at it), they are found in the video game: you just have to wait for a neighbor I will show you the recipe, or find it in a bottle on the shore of the beach. On the other hand, we could not confirm exactly how the golden slingshot is obtained, but, as we explained in the video, “it is said” that bursting 300 balloons should give you the recipe, although there are players who insist that it is obtained after bursting a number of balloons in a row, without missing a single one! On the other hand, we forgot to mention how the golden ax is obtained, which is breaking 100 axes of any type, so if you want to speed up the process, use flimsy axes!

In the video we told you that Amazon can buy USB keyboards compatible with Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Nintendo Switch. In general, any USB keyboard is compatible, being those of the Logitech brand quite contrasted. If you are going to buy a wireless keyboard, make sure it has its own USB wireless adapter.

We hope that all these tricks have helped you on your island adventure. If you want to know more, we remind you that we have a huge NextN guide full of them, which we will update shortly. Do you know any that we have not commented? Share it with us!

