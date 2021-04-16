VIDEO: Trafficker Throws Immigrant Baby Into Border Wall 18 Feet High



Video of coyote thrown to baby.

Photo: Border Patrol / Courtesy

A baby from two years It was thrown off since 18 feet tall for trafficker from people on the border wall that separates San Diego in the United States and Tijuana on Mexico this close to Laurel Canyon.

Aaron Heitke, head of the Patrol Border from Saint Diego, shared on his Twitter account images of the exact moment in which the human trafficker threw the minor despite the danger that this represented.

Sunday, #BorderPatrol agents witnessed a smuggler drop a two-year-old child from atop the 18-foot-high border wall into the arms of the child’s father. This event could have been catastrophic. Luckily, the child was not injured. pic.twitter.com/5uDEtbs8NW – Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) April 14, 2021

Read also: Traffickers left 3 Mexican girls to freeze to death and now they are sentenced // VIDEO: “I am afraid that they will kidnap or rob me”, abandoned migrant child asks for help through tears

Heitke He explained that the little angel was raised to the top of the wall and released from there into his father’s arms on April 11.

“This event could have had an ending catastrophic“, Wrote the officer, and then clarified that fortunately the minor was not injured.

Heitke He did not mention the nationality of the father and the child or the other people who traveled with them, since, judging by the images, there were several who crossed in that way. Nor did he mention their identities or if they were already repatriated or what their legal status is.

The United States is going through a migration crisis that has caused many children to be abandoned or thrown by coyotes or smugglers from the top of the border fence.

Only in March of this year, more than 172,000 immigrants, including a record number of unaccompanied minors, were intercepted on US soil, according to official data,

One of the most recent cases was the incident reported on the last day of last March and was captured on video by Border Patrol agents from the El Paso sector. In the images you can see how one of the “coyotes” releases the 5 and 3 year old girls from the top of the fence.

Smugglers, under cover of night, scaled to 14 ft. border barrier and cruelly dropped 2 young children in the middle of the New Mexico desert. The girls, ages 3 & 5, were left miles from the nearest residence. Thank you STN Agents for rescuing these children! @CBP @CBPWestTexas pic.twitter.com/U91y2g8Lk1 – Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) March 31, 2021

Fortunately, the little sisters were in good health after being rescued by the agents and taken to revision medical.

“Hopefully very soon we can reunite you with your mother in the state United“And don’t be afraid, Gloria I. Chávez, head of the Border Patrol sector El Paso, told them when they found the minors.

You may also like:

VIDEO: “I am afraid that I will be kidnapped or robbed”, abandoned migrant child asks for help through tears

Mexican family faces bitter fate in Missouri, ask to pray for their evicted daughter

VIDEO: Migrants in cages in Mexico, compare the AMLO government with Trump for this situation