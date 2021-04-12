VIDEO: Trafficker Omar Felix Cueva was killed like this after murdering police in New Mexico



Moment in which Omar Felix Cruz is shot

Photo: New Mexico Police / Courtesy

After the moment that Darrian Jarrott, police officer of New Mexico was killed by Omar Felix Cueva, in social networks the video of the moment in which the trafficker was killed by the authorities reappeared.

In the scenes it is appreciated how after a chase in which the police and the suspect traveled more than 40 miles away.

In the video you can see the truck of Cave backing down the highway after being hit by a patrol.

Then you see how Cave He got out of the truck with his pistol drawn and there was a shooting before the suspect was shot down next to the door of his truck while several armed agents surrounded him.

The Las Cruces Police Officer, Adrián De La Garza, was injured in the shooting and was airlifted to hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Federal and state authorities were investigating Felix Cave for a case of drug trafficking. In fact, It is estimated that the murderer was traveling to carry out an organized crime deal at the time he was arrested by Jarrot.

The aggressor had a long criminal history in California, according to research Felix cave He was arrested at age 13 for vandalism, then for drug trafficking at 21, and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine at age 29.

He had also been arrested for attempted distribution of other substances illicit and on one occasion he was assured cocaine.

The Hispanic also had open processes for writing a false check and theft, between 2000 and 2010. All in the southern California region.

The authorities continue with the investigation, although they did not release the rest of the images, which are key to finding more suspects.

