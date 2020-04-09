Video Tini Stoessel sticks out her tongue to savor herself, she looks very attractive | Instagram

Martina Stoessel Better known as Tini Stoessel, she recently shared a new video where she appears in a photo shoot, the interesting thing is that she savors with her tongue in a quite daring way.

Known for being a successful singer and actress of Argentine origin Tini has won the hearts of thousands of followers thanks to his charisma and above all his talent.

Although much is associated with a tender and delicate image since he starred in “Violetta” Tini has left behind that image of cheesy girl.

It may interest you: Sebastián Yatra, Tini Stoessel and their love story

A shared TINI post (@tinistoessel) on Apr 5, 2020 at 1:42 PDT

As the years have passed, the girlfriend of Sebastián Yatra She has shown that she is capable of looking extremely attractive even with that angelic face.

“I came across this memory,” he shared in his post.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

In the video in question Tini is in a Photoshoot, his outfit is quite striking, it consists of a micro red dress with which you can see his abdomen, long white boots, denim jacket and has a high half-tail with a bow on top.

It is also accompanied by a silver ball, in the shot you can see Tini’s full body, but after he makes a close up his angelic face and for a moment he focuses on her, it seems that she will change position and looking at her licking her lower lip looking as attractive as possible, she realizes that she is being recorded and smile very flirtatious.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Turning to the camera and smiling, he slowly gets up and finishes the video, there is no doubt that her tender image he continues accompanying only now he adds something flirtatious with a touch of inexplicable appeal.

Tini has become one of the most successful singers worldwide, she has had the opportunity to offer concerts around the world and the public acceptance it has had has been fantastic, we hope that it continues with its successes and its career.

Read also: Tini Stoessel creates a new challenge for her song Don’t call me anymore

.