Argentine singer Tini Stoessel shared a new video on her Instagram where apparently she could be demanding the ring from Sebastián Yatra.

As you well know one of the most beautiful love stories in show business is from Tini Stoessel and Sebastián Yatra they do nothing but confirm their love continuously.

This couple’s love it started with a friendship, ending in a super beautiful relationship; all the time it was suspected by the same fans who claimed, there was a great chemistry between the boys, it was expected that they would end up together.

For a long time they denied it, however we began to see them more and more together in public, so the new couple decided to share the news of their romance and to date they continue to be as in love as the first day.

Their love story began with their collaboration together on the single titled “Cristina” In 2018, two years have passed since then, would you consider it time to take the next step? maybe that’s what Tini thinks.

Or maybe not, thanks to the video he shared it is somewhat confusing, because it was a Tik tok that he published on his Instagram where he begins dancing one of the hits of Jennifer Lopez with one of his iconic phrases “And the ring for when”, leaving everyone thinking about it.

Can you imagine what the wedding of the singers would be like, how Tini would look dressed in white and her life as spouses? Do not get so excited they are still very young and they are at the peak of their careers perhaps later.

The video may not have been a hint and it only coincided that that phrase appeared at the beginning of the song, also Soessel did not write anything in his description, he only put a black heart that is the color of the clothes he is wearing.

