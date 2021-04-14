Video: Timberwolves player admits not knowing who his new boss A-Rod is



A-Rod could revive the Seattle SuperSonics

Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Finally Alex Rodriguez became the owner of Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA, one of the dreams he had achieved since his retirement as a player of the New York Yankees. Although not everyone knows him in his new team.

They asked Anthony Edwards, one of the team’s promises, for its new boss and the response surprised everyone, so much so that it went viral. “Who is Alex Rodríguez? I don’t know who it is. I don’t know anything about baseball honestly. I know he’s going to be the new owner, but no, I don’t know who he is ”, admitted the boy born in 2001.

It was evident that he did not live the stage in which Rodríguez was a figure of the Yankees and was the highest paid player in the MLB. He also did not read news about the couple that Jennifer López had.

Edwards was born in Atlanta and is 19 years old. He plays as an escort and is 1.93 meters tall, he is one of the potential players of the institution. You will surely have time to talk and meet your new boss.

It has also transpired that A-Rod intends to move the organization to Seattle and revive the old SuperSonics.