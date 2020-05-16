Jalisco.- In social networks, a video went viral in which a tiger is seen walking through the streets of the state of Jalisco, while being chased by several men, including a brave “cowboy” who made up his mind and caught him “lashing him” like a cow.

In the video you can see how men chase and try to catch the feline, one of them brings a bow and the other a metal chair with which the tiger is blocked.

We have seen viral videos about roast meat memes, cousins ​​and ranch life, where roaming cows or bulls is very common, but what has never happened is that they tried to lance a huge tiger.

This happened in the city of Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, where they showed that cows and horses are a thing of the past, because now tigers are the new hobby in the north.

According to the city council of Tlajomulco, the event occurred last Tuesday on the highway to Chapala, at the intersection with the avenue The roses. The report was received by San Pedro Tlaquepaque Fire Department.

What is not usual is to see wild animals like tigers prowling the streets, because we all know how dangerous they can be, so the inhabitants set to work to catch the one who escaped from a zoo.

Well they say you have to trust your skills, and instead of using professional equipment, the men armed themselves with their classic “reatas” or ties to try to catch the tiger as if it were a cow.

It didn’t take long for the video to go viral on social media, where you can see that men are not afraid of the wild animal, as they even have to chase it after they have released it.

Elements of the Rescue Unit of Wild Fauna of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, who went to the colony La Duraznera de TlaquepaqueHowever, at the time of their arrival, the men and the cat were no longer at the scene.

With information from La Verdad

