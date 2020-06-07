About 5,000 people packed Washington Square in the Greenwich Village neighborhood to listen to speeches by activists against police brutality

Thousands of people demonstrated this Saturday in NY, with the epicenter in Washington Square and after the curfew in Brooklyn, to express again its rejection in a peaceful way and for the tenth consecutive day of the death with racist overtones of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a white cop in Minneapolis.

After the peaceful marches against racism in the morning, some 20,000 people crossed the Brooklyn Bridge from Army Plaza, according to local media estimates, to participate in different calls in Manhattan until the curfew, which began at 8 a.m. afternoon local time (24:00 GMT).

About 5,000 people filled Washington Square, in the Greenwich Village neighborhood, to listen to speeches by activists against police brutality. At nightfall, the police fenced the plaza and urged protesters to leave at the start of the curfew. There were some arrests.

The police have always repressed and repressed the poor and working class. All people can do is go outside, ”said Harlem activist Juan Peralta, who joined the march from 110th Street to Washington Square.

At dusk thousands of people marched towards Brooklyn, passing the Barclays Center, Army plaza and south on Flatbush Avenue with Prospect Park thus challenging the curfew. The lack of light led hundreds of protesters to light up with the flashlight of their cell phones. “Fuck the curfew,” many chanted.

In these marches, some leaders spoke with councilors and police officials to tolerate the protest until eleven o’clock at night without arrests, compromising security control and a peaceful march.

There were no reports of major clashes or mass arrests as of 10 p.m., which is a departure from previous days, when the police were sometimes aggressive in shutting down peaceful protests an hour after the curfew.

THE DETAINEES OF THESE DAYS COULD REACH TWO THOUSAND

On a mostly sunny Saturday, peaceful protesters crowded bridges, blocked streets, and shouted slogans all afternoon, as motorists honked their horn in support and police watched. At least two dozen events toured the city, from the Bronx and Queens to Manhattan and Staten Island.

Every night the police have tended to allow protests to continue beyond the curfew as long as they were peaceful, but only up to a point: finally, most of the time, there were sporadic clashes between the police and protesters at dusk, ending in hundreds of arrests. More than 2,000 people have been detained in the course of the protests in the city, according to calculations by the New York Times.

TWO DETAINEES WITH GASOLINE AND KNIVES

In a moment of estrangement between New Yorkers and their police, New York Police Commissioner Dermont F. Shea reported the arrest of two men in Brooklyn, thanks to citizen collaboration, who had attended a rally and were carrying gasoline. , knives and a machete in your car.

Shea explained that on Thursday, a notice from a protester led them to a black Chrysler car with Ohio registration.

When police stopped the car, they recovered a gas tank, knives, a machete and two-way radios, Shea said on Twitter. The men face charges of possession of weapons. “All thanks to the fact that the community and the police work together,” according to the commissioner.

Police also reported this Saturday the arrest of a man in connection with an act of vandalism at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, while explaining that someone scribbled the name of George Floyd and “BLM” (Black Lives Matter, Las Vidas Negras Importan ) on the exterior walls of the cathedral on May 30 just as protests were underway.

