Video: Thorgan Hazard’s great goal in Belgium vs Portugal of the Eurocup

The round of 16 of the 2021 Eurocup between the Portugal and Belgium National Team at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville already has a goal, thanks to a goal from Thorgan Hazard at minute 41 of the game, which puts the Belgians with the advantage of 1-0.

The play of the goal came after a counterattack by the Belgian National Team and after stopping with the ball near the area, Thorgan Hazard took a long shot that beat Rui Patricio

With this goal, the Portugal National Team has to row against the current if they want to advance to the round, as they are at a disadvantage.

With this goal, the youngest of the Hazards reached two goals in the Present Eurocup 2021 after scoring the Denmark National Team.

