VIDEO: This was the funeral of Prince Felipe; Harry and William met again



Harry and William at their grandfather’s funeral.

Photo: GARETH FULLER / Contributor / Getty Images

The funeral procession that moves the lifeless body of the duke of edinburgh It started this Saturday at 1:41 p.m. GMT from Windsor Castle in the direction of the Chapel of St. George, where the ceremony is officiated by the consort of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on the 9th at the age of 99.

The hybrid vehicle in which the prince’s coffin is moved Philip, a green Land Rover SUV designed by himself, began the procession flanked by nine representatives of different military regiments, with whom the monarch’s husband was linked, and followed by their four children, Carlos, Edward, Ana Y Andrew.

For her part, the sovereign traveled in her own car, a Bentley, along with a lady-in-waiting, to the Gothic-style temple, where the ceremony will have only 30 guests due to the pandemic, although it will be broadcast live on television.

In the place they were also Harry Y William for the first time together in several months.

At the doors of the chapel, the dean of Windsor and the archbishop of Canterbury They received the coffin, which was installed on the catafalque while the assistants, all covered with masks, went to their assigned places to maintain social distance.

“We have been inspired by your unwavering loyalty to our queen, your service to the nation and the Commonwealth, your courage, strength and faith. Our lives have been enriched through the challenges he presented us, the courage he gave us, his kindness, humor and humanity ”, said the dean in his welcoming remarks.

A SOLEMN COURT

The route of the funeral procession was delimited by personnel of the Naval Force, the Royal Marines, the Highlanders, the Fourth Battalion of the Royal Scottish Regiment, and the Air Force (RAF) and cannon salutes were heard by the Mounted Artillery riding the Troops of King and bell ringing.

The two favorite ponies of the Duke, called “Balmoral Nevis” Y “Notlaw Storm“.

Upon the arrival of the procession to the Chapel of St. George, the funeral vehicle was received by a guard of honor and a military band from the so-called Rifle Regiment, who interpreted the national anthem.

Members of the guard mounted on horseback they lined up on the steps of the temple, while the coffin – covered with the Duke’s banner, his naval cap, a sword and a floral crown – was moved into the chapel while a nautical theme sounded, known as “The still“.

Before the service began, a minute of silence was observed throughout the country in memory of the duke and a shot fired by the horse-mounted artillery of the Royal Troop of the King marked the beginning of the ceremony.

