As confirmed by sources of the Buenos Aires Police to Infobae, the flames were unleashed in a Deposit on some mounds of merchandise and then There was a strong explosion that was registered by a passerby who was observing the situation from the opposite sidewalk.

The detonation, which took place due to the presence of combustible products in the perfume shop located in the low level, surprised the firefighters of the 6th Station of the City and the SAME doctors who were working on the site.

The power of the explosion shattered the windows of the window and the nearest bus stop and threw them several meters to the opposite sidewalk on the avenue. Currents, at the gates of the traditional Galecor Gallery.

The last part stated that six firefighters were injured and transferred to Fernández, Durand, Churruca, Zubizarreta and Instituto del Quemado hospitals. Eight other firefighters and a police officer were treated at the scene by SAME.

The two firefighters lost their lives because of the explosion were the Commanding Director Ariel Gastón Vázquez, from the City’s Fire Development and HR Planning Company, and Deputy Commissioner Maximiliano Firma Paz, from Station VI Villa Crespo.

In full rescue operation, Alberto Crescenti, head of the emergency service, said: “The first explosion took six firefighters. When we were treating the wounded, a second explosion caught us. It was very violent. We get a lot of masonry hits. Luckily we were born again“

Both the residents of the building and the residents of the neighboring houses they were evacuated from the area due to the danger of new explosions occurring. Traffic on Corrientes Avenue was also interrupted for a few hours.

As firefighters work on debris removal and cooling tasks, as a precaution, a Metrogas team interrupted the supply of the service in the area.

The City Fire Chief, Juan Carlos Moriconi, indicated that they are “in the last instance and the situation is under control”, so they hope “to be able to enter the impact zone” to carry out the corresponding expertise.

“There was a smaller first explosion where there were three wounded firefighters, then it was calmed and they entered again to put out the fire and the second and stronger explosion occurred, there was the collapse,” Moriconi said.

Regarding the causes that generated the explosion and the fire, the City Fire Chief said: “Until we do the expertise, nothing can be said. There can be many causes, but giving a cause without determining what happened is pointless. ”

Regarding the two deceased, he indicated: “They were two very experienced firefighters, excellent firefighters and we will carry them in our hearts. They are the things with which we expose ourselves daily. It is our work, God is always with us, this time it was not. ”