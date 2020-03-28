This April 18 Tony Ferguson He faces the biggest fight of his career when he tries to crown himself as the new Lightweight monarch and the first man to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov in the stellar of UFC 249.

Ferguson had to win twelve fights in a row to be able to compete in the undisputed belt of the division, but his journey was a little longer than that since he started on June 4, 2011, when he played and won the final of The Ultimate Fighter 13 by knocking out Ramsey Nijem in the first round of the series that marked his debut on the octagon.

In his subsequent fight ‘El Cucuy’ made his return to 155 pounds, where to date he has garnered a record 14 – 1.