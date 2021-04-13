Video: this was the chilling injury of Jamal Murray that shook Curry



Murray will miss the rest of the season.

Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Chilling. So was the injury suffered by Jamal Murray this Monday, in the game between Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors. The Denver guard attacked the basket and when stopped, he fell crashingly. Immediately he began to writhe in pain on the court. At that moment we all thought the worst, including Stephen Curry, who barely saw the situation hit the air knowing the seriousness of what happened.

Jamal Murray was helped off the court after an apparent knee injury with 50 seconds left against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/sz7akzOiq4 – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 13, 2021

Jamal Murray tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, one of the most serious injuries that any athlete can suffer. He left the field helped by the technical staff and by players.

Curry shuddered, I knew from the beginning. In the past, he watched as teammate Klay Thompson suffered a similar injury.

Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray has a torn ACL in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2021

It’s a devastating situation for Denver, which has positioned itself as a strong contender for the NBA title this season. Became the fifth player to be out of circulation during the season due to such a painful injury. Before, Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic), Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets), Thomas Bryant (Washington Wizards) and Markelle Fultz (Orlando Magic) suffered.

It only remains to hope for a speedy and healthy recovery for one of the best players in the entire league.