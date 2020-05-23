Aritz Aduriz said goodbye as a professional player of Athletic Club on the San Mamés pitch, sitting in a chair placed in the area where he scored his last goal for FC Barcelona, ​​accompanied by his own while the video scorers of La Catedral issued their 20 best goals.

“La ostia, eh !!!”, expressed the international striker when he saw the farewell that the rojiblanco club had prepared for him, an act on the San Mamés pitch that he went out with his wife Ainhoa ​​and their two daughters Yara and Noa, and where his companions from the first red and white squad were waiting for him, all wearing a mask and separated by the required safety distance while they made him a corridor of honor.

The president, Aitor Elizegi, and the sports director, Rafa Alkorta, also accompanied him at the tribute, in addition to the coaching staff of the first team and other members of the Atletico club.

Subsequently, and before a face-to-face press conference on the same field of play, the video scorers of the Bilbao field showed the 20 best goals of the player who has worn the number ’20’ on his back. From the first one that marked Real Sociedad to the last one that he won against Barcelona, ​​right in the goal that was now behind him where he was located.

Visibly moved, and sometimes even with difficulties to continue, Aduriz recalled his entire career and, later, explained the reason why he has to retire now without waiting for the scheduled date, June 30 or the day that is the end this season, delayed and still halted by the covid-19 pandemic.

It has been the hip problems that he cannot solve and that threaten him even to lead a normal life in the future that have kept him from professional football.

