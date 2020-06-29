The video was made by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), for which astronomers collected 425 million high-definition images of the Sun

During that decade, the sun undergoes a radical change.

NASA released a video showing how our Sun has behaved in the last 10 years, a decade of turbulent, sometimes violent changes.

The video was made by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), for which astronomers collected 425 million high-definition images of the sun, taken once every 0.75 seconds between June 2, 2010 and June 1, 2020.

Every second of the video represents a day in the life of the Sun, and the whole decade passes in 60 minutes.

During that decade, the sun undergoes a radical change, slowly bubbling with huge magnetic waves known as sunspots, which reached its peak around 2014 before disappearing again.

The stillness of the Sun was not a surprise; every 11 years or so, the magnetic poles of the sun suddenly change places; North becomes south, solar magnetic activity begins to decline, and the Sun’s surface begins to resemble a calm sea of ​​yellow fire.

But halfway theree produces a violent change. Magnetic activity increases to a stage known as a solar maximum, and the star’s surface undulates with gigantic sunspots.

These changes are difficult to detect from Earth with the naked eye but NASA’s SDO satellite You see them clearly as you monitor our star in extreme ultraviolet light.

