Video. This is how the helicopter where Iván Duque was traveling after the attack

The helicopter in which he was traveling the Colombian president Ivan Duque was attacked with bullets this Friday afternoon, this is how the device remained after the attack.

In social networks photographs and videos were disseminated of the state in which the helicopter in which the president and two ministers of his cabinet were traveling ended.

In the images you can see several holes left by high caliber bullets in different parts of the fuselage.

The attack occurred in the region of municipality of Sardinata, in the North of Santander.

This region, according to Colombian media reports, is controlled by criminal organizations dedicated to drug trafficking.

So far I know unknown identity of the possible aggressors, authorities were mobilized in the area to find them.

President Duque and his companions were unharmed after the attack.

