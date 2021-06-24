Video: This is how diners and restaurant workers are assaulted in Álvaro Obregón

MEXICO CITY.- Security cameras captured the assault on diners and workers of a restaurant located in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office.

The images show the moment in which two criminals with caps and hoods enter the property, while one of them cuts cartridges and threatens customers, his accomplice robs them of valuables and money.

The description of the video indicates that the events occurred on June 23, in the property located on Calzada Las Águilas.

According to reports, it is the third time that this pair of thieves has robbed the place.

Given this, the authorities ask the public that if they recognize them, report them to the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) or the Attorney General’s Office of the capital.

With information from Carlos Jiménez.

