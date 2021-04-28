Video: Thibaut Courtois and the save that can be worth a Champions for Madrid



The Belgian has established himself as the figure of Real Madrid.

Photo: Javier Soriano / AFP / Getty Images

Thibaut Courtois he did it again. The Belgian goalkeeper achieved aa spectacular and almost miraculous save to save Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions semi-finals. The match ended 1-1. When it just started and the draw was zero, Timo Werner had a golden opportunity to overtake Chelsea, but ‘Tibu’ prevented it.

A couple of meters from the arc, perhaps less, hitting him first in front of the archery. Courtois had less than a second to react, and yet his reflexes answered the call. With his right leg he saved a ball that would have overtaken Chelsea very early in the game.

✖️ Timo Werner miss. ⛔ Thibaut Courtois save. pic.twitter.com/lhuWm6Q8rR – Fifty-Fifty (@FiftyFiftyfutbl) April 27, 2021

It’s a championship save. One of those that we will remember if Madrid ends up being crowned champions of the UEFA Champions League. It is not the first time that Thibaut Courtois has done it, nor will it be the last. The return leg will be played on May 5 at Stamford Bridge, home of the English team.