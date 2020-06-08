Argentina.- A journalist was threatened with diedyou and almost is slashed at home in front of her daughter.

The events were recorded in the Parque Leloir private neighborhood, in

Buenos Aires, Argentina, when the journalist of Canal 26,

Melisa Zurita, He was at home with his 3-year-old daughter.

Through an interview, the victim revealed that she was attacked and threatened with death in her home, and for that fact they arrested the ex partner from her current husband, who tried to escape in the victim’s car.

The ex-partner identified as Geraldine Martínez, broke the perimeter fence of the neighborhood with a pliers and then went to Zurita’s house.

As I live in a closed neighborhood, I assumed that it was a woman who came to ask for something, or that the door had been opened for me, and then I say: Who is it? Who is there …? ’In that I heard a voice that spoke louder and louder and said:‘ Where are you … where are you? Do not hide’. I thought they had gotten confused about the house, ”said Melisa.

This woman is accused of having threatened Zurita and tried attack her months before, so the driver and her daughter managed to escape from the house through a window and ask for help from their neighbors, who called 911.

Martínez got on the Jeep renegade white color of the victim and tried to leave the premises, but was apprehended by personnel from the local Patrol Command who arrived at the scene.

I always had the feeling that someday he was going to enter my house and that he was going to come for me or my daughter, I told my partner. She is a very powerful person who has many contacts and money, and perhaps she will be free in two minutes. I did not go out to speak before because I was afraid, ”said the journalist.

With information from Chronicle.

