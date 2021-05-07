[Video] They say their last goodbye to rapper DMX in New York – El Sol de México

Hundreds of followers, friends and family of the rapper DMX, who died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack, attended this weekend in New York to two farewell events held at a concert center in a church before he was buried.

➡️ Conversion therapies are a kind of torture: Ricky Martin

This Sunday, his relatives and those closest to him said their last goodbye in a religious ceremony in a church in the Brooklyn neighborhood, which was not open to the public, but was broadcast live.

The religious service was organized the day after the Barclays Center concert venue hosted a massive event in which singers, friends, fans and family participated to remember the singer.

His coffin, surrounded by bikers from the group “Ruff Ryders”, was transported in a huge “pick up” type vehicle with giant wheels, which read “long live DMX”.

A black and white photograph of the rapper with angel wings and a quote from him that read: “We all have a star, all you have to do is find it. you get, everyone who sees it will be blinded. “

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died at the White Plains City Hospital in Westchester County, north of New York City, where he had been admitted on the night of April 1. He was 50 years old.

The father of 15 children, DMX grew up in the New York neighborhood of Yonkers and for years his drug problems were known.

He developed his musical career in the 90s and early 2000s, when he sold millions of copies of his first 5 albums, which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard, a record for that time.

The artist was preparing a new album with collaborations from Bono, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg and Usher, as it transpired after his death.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

His best-known singles include hits like ‘X’ Gon Give it To Ya ‘, with more than 416 million views on Spotify despite being a single released in 2003,’ Party Up (Up in Here) ‘and’ Where the Hood At ‘.