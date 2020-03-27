He did techniques that you could see in any MMA fight. In the end she was suspended, while the boy continues to go to school.

A video from a high school in Sonoma, California (USA) has gone viral on social media after a girl hits a boy her age hard using some tricks worthy of the MMA fights or “Anything goes” . In the record it is seen how the teenage girl throws the boy to the ground and hits his knee twice in the face before escaping from a teacher who went to stop the fight.

According to the ABC 7 News site, the fight began after the young man will annoy the woman by writing things on his Facebook page. Then the girl faced him and he threw water at her. Finally the fight was started and it was recorded:

In another video, obtained exclusively by CBS San Francisco, the moments before the fight are seen. The girl tries to punch the boy but they are separated.

The video went viral after Brazilian professional jiu jitsu fighter Kit Dale uploaded the video to his official Facebook page. Today it already has more than 16 million reproductions and has impacted the whole world.