VIDEO: They kill a 7-year-old girl and seriously injure her father in a McDonald’s in Chicago



Jaslyn Adams dead at McDonald’s

Photo: Family Photo / Courtesy

A girl of 7 years died and his father was seriously injured during a shooting at a McDonald’s on Chicago.

Jontae Adams And your daughter, Jaslyn, they were in a car the Sunday in the afternoon in a parking lot of McDonald’s in the neighborhood of Homan Square when they were shot, Chicago police said.

In videos that circulate on social networks, it is seen how police try to bring the less to a hospital

A McDonald’s employee who asked not to be identified said that two people got out of a gray car in the drive–thru and they started shooting at the car of Adams Chicago Sun-Times reported

The girl, who has three brothers, was shot several times and taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. His father was shot in the torso and taken to the same medical center, where his condition was reported What serious, according to the police.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a possible motive for the crime.

In an interview with the same medium, the aunt of Jaslyn, Tawny McMullenHe said his niece was “beautiful” and a “really sweet girl.” He also said that his daughter and Jaslyn they were best friends.

Meanwhile, the grandmother of Jaslyn, Lawanda McMullen, said Jaslyn loved to dance and make videos of TikTok.

Unstoppable violence in Chicago

Violence in Chicago is irrepressible because that same day, the police reported that the shooting was believed to be gang related, and less than three hours later, two people were shot in their car in a Popeyes on Humboldt Park, and investigators believe it is related to the shooting where the minor was killed.

A 33-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were in a Chevy Malibu, after ordering food, at the direct access window of Popeyes on Chicago Y Kedzie, when an armed man stopped in a car and opened fire. The man was shot in the left leg; the woman in the abdomen. Both were transferred to the Hospital Stroger, with the subject reported as serious and the woman in critical condition.

