VIDEO: They capture a man touching two girls in Villahermosa, Tabasco



The driver was identified as Áureo “N” and it is presumed that he offered them money in exchange for fingering them.

Photo: @anonymus_sin / Courtesy

MEXICO – The motorcycle taxi driver was arrested after he was caught on video allegedly touching two girls in a lewd manner who were on the street in the city of Villahermosa, in the southern state of Tabasco.

The events were recorded in the Gaviotas neighborhood, in the Tabasco capital and the video was shared on social networks, where a series of criticisms was unleashed by Internet users.

In the images that were disseminated on social networks, the driver of the motorcycle taxi is seen talking with two girls, who are close to him, who at no time leaves his unit.

He allegedly offered the girls money

According to local media, the mototaxi driver, identified as Áureo “N”, He spoke to two girls who were walking along the sidewalk, who innocently approached him.

Although what the man says to the girls is not heard, it is presumed that he offered them money in exchange for fingering them.

Since in the images it is seen that first he brings his hand to the body of the smallest girl, but almost immediately, the youngest moves away a little, but is still next to the other girl.

After the subject, brings his hand to the upper part of the body of the other girl, and then in the shot It is seen that Áureo “N” gives tickets to one of the girls stretching one of his hands to receive them.

Moments later, the minors continue on their way, but almost immediately turn around and return again with the man, this time, the subject allegedly touches the girl, who then walks away with the other minor.

Woman tries to sue man for fingering girls

In the shot, a woman is seen walking, along with a child near the motorcycle taxi, on the right side of the unit, and when she approaches the height where the driver is, to presumably claim her for what happened, he starts the mototaxi and leaves the place.

According to local media, the residents of the place themselves notified the police of the events.

So the The taxi driver was arrested moments later for allegedly touching the two minors improperly and sexually.

#Tabasco 📹

They catch a pedophile groping two girls in exchange for money in #Villahermosa 🚨 pic.twitter.com/uzHO88IDsn – Anonymous Uncensored 🇲🇽🔎🌎 (@anonymus_sin) June 9, 2021

The subject was identified as Áureo “N”, who is currently in custody, while the authorities carry out investigations of the events, reported Nicolas Bautista Olan, attorney general of Tabasco.

“In the event that the girl’s mother does not present her because she is a minor, we will give her all the support, then we will locate her to make the corresponding expert opinions to determine or not the responsibility of the person. Yes, he has been detained for 48 hours, ”said Bautista Olan, according to what was published by the site ADN 40.

You can also read:

-VIDEO: Outrageous, woman beats blind child in Mexico

–The man who killed his son-in-law to save his daughter’s life is released

-VIDEO: Dog “runs over” a man who tried to cross the street

-VIDEO: Taxi burns in Oaxaca, passengers manage to escape

-Woman looked for a partner to steal her heart on Tinder, but what he stole was $ 33,641