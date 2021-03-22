Video: they bring to light that Boca’s goal against Talleres Michael Santos against should have been annulled

As time went by and when all hopes faded in the last stretch of the game, Boca miraculously found himself with a little-sought-after draw against Talleres: at 82, through a corner, Miguel Ángel Russo’s team equalized the match vs. the T thanks to both against Michael Santos.

Although the team commanded by Alexander Medina finally ended up staying with the three units as a result of the agonizing goal converted by the Colombian Diego Valoyes, the main controversies of the meeting did not go unnoticed by the different analyzes of the Argentine channels.

In the last hours, using a special shot, ESPN revealed a new shot of the goal that allowed Boca to tie the match. Through it, it was confirmed that the 1 to 1 of the Xeneize should have been canceled for a more than striking reason.

Relying on the images in question, Gustavo López explained that the conquest of Russo’s painting should not have been validated. The reason? The place where Mauro Zárate positioned the ball before taking the corner kick. “The ball is outside the semicircle. It is not worth the goal. It should have been executed again (the corner)“said the journalist.