Video: They assault and steal belongings to Poza Rica players in Mexico’s third division

An unfortunate moment was lived within the Professional Third Division League in Mexico, when Petroleros de Poza Rica players were attacked by rival soccer players and fans of Falcons of Zúñiga, in the league of this tournament.

The whole problem arose when the Poza Rica team made it to the round of 16 of the competition, after beating their rivals 4 to 3 on aggregate, which caused everything to get out of control starting the pitched battle.

Read: Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino disapproves of the attitude of the fans against Iceland

According to different media, the lawsuit was started by a ball boy, who entered the field and attacked a visiting player, starting the pitched lawsuit that ended with the footballer Pedro Correa unconscious on the field of play.

The Petroleros footballer was beaten by a large number of rival players, for which an investigation was opened in the Mexican soccer federation, in addition to a legal complaint, since later the Poza Rica players were stripped of their belongings.

https://t.co/8ug1gU9zTb abartır at minute 48 is where the attack on the Poza Rica oil tankers begins, by the Halcones Zuñiga club @LigaTDP GRESCA IN THE 3RD. DIVISION DENLE RT NEIGHBORS! – El Tio Nelson CDT (@ TioNelson33) May 29, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content