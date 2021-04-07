Video: the swing in which Fernando Tatis Jr. was injured



Your injury may require surgery.

Photo: Denis Poroy / Getty Images

A swing could end at least half a season of Fernando Tatis Jr.: I know partially dislocated shoulder and your injury may require surgery. “El Niño” extended his hitting mechanics to the maximum and ended up sore on the ground for a few minutes. This was the chilling action:

Fernando Tatis Jr. left Monday’s game early after suffering a left shoulder subluxation. He’ll be re-evaluated today. 🎥: @ NBCSGiantspic.twitter.com / MX7lm9lytE – The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 6, 2021

The Dominican was reevaluated on Tuesday and underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Forecasts are not encouraging – you may need to decide whether have surgery now to avoid greater evils in the future, missing the rest of the season, or saving some time off and re-playing with the latent risk of making your situation worse.

Tatis Jr. he could have sustained damage to the labrum of his left shoulder, and even to the bone.

Doctor: Fernando Tatis Jr. likely to weigh surgery vs. potential long-term damage https://t.co/SJ5cZJVgyJ – Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) April 6, 2021

Tatis Jr and the swing that filled the glass

Many notices had had Fernando Tatis Jr. about what you were exposed to a serious injury to your shoulder. In the last days of the training camp he left a game due to discomfort in the aforementioned area. He returned two days later as if nothing had happened.

The San Diego Padres manager noted that his shoulder problems dated back to when the young star was in the minor leagues. Unfortunately it was worse: Tatis assured that since he was a rookie he deals with these types of problems.

This Monday he gave the swing that filled the glass. After having signed the most juicy contract in the Major Leagues – $ 340 million, 14 years – “El Niño” will have to make an important decision for the future of his career, which will be brilliant as long as he stays healthy.