66 million views in just two months. We repeat it: 66 million views in 60 days. These are the incredible records of the video that the successful actress Esther Expósito posted on her Instagram account in early April. A video that has become … the most viewed in the history of the social network, as explained by the website El Output.

These months of coronavirus have triggered the consumption of Instagram, so this social network has experienced a large increase in its traffic and its users.

However, little could Esther Expósito imagine that a video of about 15 seconds dancing reggaeton while dogging would be so viral. The song is called “The Effect” and is by Rauw Alejandro, who incidentally commented on the post with some emojis with hearts and eyes.

A video that beats Kylie Jenner dressed as Christina Aguilera

These 66 million visits far exceed what was until now number 1. A video shared by the daughter of the Kardashian-Jenner family on October 30, 2016 has been played so far a total of 50 million times, so now it goes to the second position. In it we can see Kylie Jenner characterized as Christina Aguilera dancing the song “Dirty” by the American singer.

Esther Expósito’s jump to fame

Surely many of our readers know Esther Expósito as Carla Rosón, for the role she plays in the series that catapulted her to fame: “Elite”. In all three seasons of the series, Expósito plays the role of a pija girl used to being always told yes to everything. In fact, his nickname in the series is La Marquesita.

Although success came with Elite at the age of 20, the young actress has spent a lifetime dedicating herself to acting. According to the Telva website, she is the daughter of a married couple with few financial resources. Her parents signed her up for the theater when she was a little girl and since then they have always supported her in her career.

What is known about the fourth season of Elite?

In the absence of knowing details about the new additions to the cast of the series, what we do know is that Esther Expósito herself will not continue in this fourth season. Neither will Danna Paola, Álvaro Rico, Mina El Hammami and Jorge López. In this emotional, all these actors and actresses said goodbye to their fans on their last day of filming.

On the plot of the fourth season, at the moment the details are unknown, but a transgender character is rumored to be a new student at Las Encinas. It will be a season that will follow very little in the wake of the previous ones and that will have many signings to complete the cast after the departure of so many protagonists. At the moment, the release date of this fourth season is also unknown, but 2021 is spoken of as the year it will appear on Netflix.