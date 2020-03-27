In the UFC There have been knockouts by the lot, but few like the ones you are about to see.

The promotion has posted a video on its YouTube channel with the only two KOs for a blow in its entire history.

The first is recent and comes thanks to the king of the unorthodox knockouts: Niko Price. In the UFC Fight Night TampaPrice welcomed the £ 170 to James Vick in the worst way: with a bizarre heel strike that turned off the lights and left him scattered on the canvas.

For the second we must go back to 2006, the year in which whoever was challenged to the Welterweight belt of Bellator, Jon Fitch, finished off whoever was challenging the UFC Welterweight belt, Thiago Alves.