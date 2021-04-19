Video: the new and brutal KO that the Youtuber Jake Paul gave, will he face Mayweather?



Paul knocked out a former MMA fighter.

Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images

Less than one round was enough for the youtuber Jake Paul to knock out Ben Askren, former mixed martial arts fighter who debuted in the discipline. For him, it was a debut and farewell, while for Paul, another push to sell his image and continue his intentions to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr.

This was the brutal KO given by Paul to Askren:

JAKE PAUL. 😳 pic.twitter.com/KeCqpAL8kD – Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 18, 2021

The view from the knockout ring is even more devastating. Askren falls to the canvas, unable to even protect himself. It knocked him unconscious for seconds. Crazy.

The ringside view of Jake Paul’s TKO. @ESPNRingside pic.twitter.com/YgasSH1Br4 – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 18, 2021

Jake Paul went viral on a global level – boxistically speaking – after fighting Nate Robinson, a former NBA player, and literally beating him to an equally impressive knockout.

After knocking out Robinson, a rumored exhibition fight against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., which was eventually postponed / suspended. Paul in recent weeks has been in charge of putting pressure on Floyd, but “Money” has remained on the sidelines.

Even so, Mayweather has paid attention to the youtuber, because after he was accused of sexual harassment in the last week, he published the information on his Instagram account and added comments about it: “It was just a matter of time … Tic toc“.

For now, the most likely thing is that the situation does not go beyond a few bickering and saying that they just like the image of both a little more.