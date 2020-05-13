Lion.- There were ten years of suffering, years that seemed eternal, in which rivals such as Dorados, Irapuato, Indios and Necaxa left memories of an emerald hobby that longed with all their might to return to the place they considered should never have left.

Then a man appeared, who despite having been born thousands of kilometers from the capital of good skin and footwear, understood that he had to put himself in the shoes of the Leonese fan, the one who suffers to get a ticket and gives everything for watch your team win.

The night of Saturday, May 12, 2012 was marked in the history of the León Club with the promotion and just one day after the feat, the streets were filled with greenish hues and when the heroes arrived at the Municipal Palace, the entire city was paralyzed. :

“I don’t know what will happen tomorrow, but what I do want you to remember is take care of this team, that this ten-year-old does not happen again!” Matosas said from one of the presidential balconies, before thousands of fanatics.

The team did 50% of the work. The other 50% are you bastards! ”

In addition, he asked to mount a plaque in the León Stadium, with the name of those heroes of the ascent: Remember each name. Today I am going to ask our municipal president and the president of Club León that the team have a wall in the stadium where everyone’s signatures are. They earned it! ”

I want to thank all the support of the city that I have had. You are all motherfuckers! ”

Unforgettable

The Uruguayan at all times gave his value to the squad.

It is an important time for the entire city. I need them to know that these players that the Lion had in this championship, we must remember them in the great history that the team has, because they are great. ”

That synergy that had not been seen perhaps since 1992, reappeared and reached ecstasy when Matosas declared himself one more Leonese:

Sometimes you are not born somewhere, but people treat you so well, with so much affection, that you feel as if all your life is from there. I am Uruguayan but today I am one more Leonese ”.

And finally, Matosas revealed the key to success:

The important thing about this team (while that squad of promotion was placed next to Matosas) is what they can see here. We are a family, there is a lot of teamwork and I do not have a captain, there are six or seven that have made it possible ”.

