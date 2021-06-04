Video: the most intense confrontation between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul



The confrontation lasted more than a minute.

Photo: Chandan Khanna / AFP / Getty Images

This Thursday, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul did the first showdown of the week, which will conclude with their fight this Sunday, June 6. The word that defines the collision is intensity: neither Floyd nor Logan looked away for more than a minute, giving a good show to the fans, who at least expect the best possible entertainment from a fight that a few years ago was a utopia.

The remaining schedule for the week is as follows: this Friday the official press conference will take place, Saturday will be the weigh-in and on Sunday the fight will take place that will conclude with the story between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul.

“This is a fight and anything could happen. It’s exciting, it’ll be another day at the office“, Commented Logan paul moments after the confrontation.

On the other hand, for Floyd Mayweather Jr.This will be like “eating some chips with sauce”, or so he implied. “It’s fun. I have spoken with the press and with public opinion: I retired from boxing, but I did not retire from entertainment, and I have not retired from “making money“. Having fun making lots of money is Mayweather Jr.’s hobby. That’s his message.