Video: the moment a terrifying 6-foot lizard got into a 7-Eleven



Terrifying moment in a 7-Eleven.

Photo: jsonbuchner / Pixabay

This “customer” was looking for a beer as cold as his blood.

The workers of a 7-Eleven in Bangkok They froze when they caught a giant lizard crawling up the store shelves. The moment was recorded in a video that travels the network virally.

The six foot long monitor reptile He moved with cadence to climb the premises, regardless of the disorder he caused or the screams of those present.

Ich wenn im Supermarkt einer ohne Maske auftaucht pic.twitter.com/cVY2RioqXe – Torben Kassler (@torben_kassler) April 7, 2021

It is a specimen of the monitor lizard family, a protected species. Only the majestic Komodo Dragon is bigger than this animal.

“The shelves are ruined! Oh my God”shouts one of those present, who nevertheless kept witnessing the unprecedented scene.

Despite its image, like something out of a horror tale, this species does not represent a danger to humans. It is found in Southeast Asia, mainly in Bangladesh, Cambodia, southern China, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (India), Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Burma, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

According to USA Today, the animal was recovered by wildlife care authorities and released.

Keep reading: Mother-in-law discovers at her son’s wedding that the bride is actually her daughter