VIDEO: the moment a “coyote” throws two girls from the top of the border fence

A video camera captured the moment when, without any contemplation, a “coyote” drops two migrant girls, ages 3 and 5, from the top of the border fence in New Mexico.

In the dramatic images released this Wednesday by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) you can see a man climbing on a segment of the border wall that measures 14 feet high (4.2 meters), takes one of the minors and drops it.

Smugglers, under cover of night, scaled to 14 ft. border barrier and cruelly dropped 2 young children in the middle of the New Mexico desert. The girls, ages 3 & 5, were left miles from the nearest residence. Thank you STN Agents for rescuing these children! @CBP @CBPWestTexas pic.twitter.com/U91y2g8Lk1 – Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) March 31, 2021

The little girl falls on her stomach and for a few moments remains motionless on the floor, meanwhile the same man takes the other minor and also lets her fall.

The second girl falls seated, while the man apparently throws what appears to be a package, he turns around and jumps to the Mexican side and then the cameras catch two men running away from the place.

Meanwhile, the girls, identified only as of Ecuadorian origin, can be seen bewildered, almost without moving.

According to CBP, the events occurred last Tuesday afternoon west of the town of Mt. Cristo Rey.

The cameras of the federal agency captured the dangerous act that endangered the lives of the minors, CBP said in a press release.

Border agents immediately responded to the scene and found the two girls, to whom they immediately provided medical assistance.

Both were transported to the Border Patrol station in Santa Teresa, to later be sent to a local hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

The migrant girls have already been discharged and are currently in the custody of the Border Patrol waiting to be delivered to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“I am shocked by the way these smugglers brutally threw innocent children from a 14-foot-high barrier.”El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria I. Chávez said in the same statement.

The officer indicated that if it had not been for the agents using mobile technology, the sisters would have been “Exposed to the elements of the desert for hours.”

He indicated that the agency is currently working with the Mexican authorities to try to identify these “ruthless” traffickers to stop them.

In recent weeks, the crossing of unaccompanied minors at the border has dramatically increased, overwhelming Border Patrol processing centers.

Currently, according to CBP, about 18,000 unaccompanied minors are in their custody.

