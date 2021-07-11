VIDEO | The highest paid influencers on Instagram: up to 1.60 million per post

Social media is an important means of promotion for most celebrities and influencers. Celebrities, with millions of followers on their profiles, earn more than a million euros per publication.

According to an analysis carried out by Hopper HQ, a portal specialized in social networks, Cristiano Ronaldo is the one who earns the most per sponsored post on Instagram. But he is not the only one who is pocketing millionaire amounts thanks to his publications promoting a product or brand on the social network.

The actor and former WWE professional wrestler, Dwayne johnson, singer Ariana Grande, the FC Barcelona player Leo Messi, the singer Justin Bieber or the influencer Kim kardashian, among others, large amounts are also pocketed per sponsored post. If you want know how much each one earns, we leave you a video above with the top 10 of the best paid on Instagram.